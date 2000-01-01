Barings Japan Growth I GBP Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.45%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.83
  • 3 Year alpha1.3
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.98%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupBarings
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8DD3H94

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Trust is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in Japan. The Trust will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets directly and indirectly in equities and equity-related securities of companies incorporated in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Japan, or quoted or traded on the stock exchanges in Japan.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .