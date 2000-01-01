Barings Korea I GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.17%
- 3 Year sharpe0.04
- 3 Year alpha-4.14
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkKorea Composite Stock Price USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.93%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8DD3Y69
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Trust is to achieve capital growth by investing in Korea. The Trust will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets directly and indirectly in equities and equity-related securities of companies incorporated in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Korea, or quoted or traded on the stock exchanges in Korea.