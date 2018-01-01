Barings Latin America I GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek long-term capital growth primarily through investment in Latin American equity securities. Latin American equity securities for this purpose consist of (i) equity securities listed or traded on Latin American securities markets; (ii) equity securities of companies incorporated in Latin America; (iii) equity securities of companies, a substantial proportion of whose revenues derive, or are expected to derive, from Latin America, or a substantial proportion of whose assets are, or are expected to be, located in Latin America; (iv) equity securities of, or interests in, investment companies or similar funds, the investment objective of which is to invest in Latin America or in any part of Latin America.