Barings Strategic Bond I GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.09%
- 3 Year sharpe0.62
- 3 Year alpha1.2
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMorningstar GIFS Peer Group USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.80%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8DF1J32
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Trust is to achieve long-term capital growth together with income by investing globally. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing directly and indirectly in fixed income securities globally, as well as cash, near cash and money market instruments.