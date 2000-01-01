BGF Asian Dragon D4 GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.62
- 3 Year alpha-0.39
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.10%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0827875260
Investment Strategy
The Asian Dragon Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies domiciled in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Asia, excluding Japan.