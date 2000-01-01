BGF Asian Dragon D4 GBP

  • Yield History0.80%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.62
  • 3 Year alpha-0.39
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.10%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0827875260

Investment Strategy

The Asian Dragon Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies domiciled in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Asia, excluding Japan.

Latest news

