Investment Strategy

The Asian Growth Leaders Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies domiciled in, or exercising the predominant part of their activity in Asia, excluding Japan. The Fund places particular emphasis on sectors and companies that, in the opinion of the Investment Adviser, exhibit growth investment characteristics, such as aboveaverage growth rates in earnings or sales and high or improving returns on capital.