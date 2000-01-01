BGF China D2 GBP Hedged

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.24
  • 3 Year alpha-5.84
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI China 10/40 NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.09%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0827876078

Investment Strategy

The China Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies domiciled in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, the People’s Republic of China.

