Investment Strategy

The Circular Economy Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies globally that benefit from, or contribute to, the advancement of the "Circular Economy". Although the intention is to invest only in such equity securities, up to 20% of the total assets of the Fund may be invested in other equity securities, fixed income securities, collective investment schemes or cash (which may not be consistent with the Circular Economy concept) for the purposes of meeting the Fund's objective or for liquidity purposes.