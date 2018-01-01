BGF Emerging Europe A4 EUR fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
BGF Emerging Europe A4 EUR fund

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

BlackRock

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0408221355

Benchmark

MSCI EM Europe 10/40 NR EUR

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies domiciled in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, emerging European countries. It may also invest in companies domiciled in and around, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in and around, the Mediterranean region.

