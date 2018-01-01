BGF Emerging Europe D2 fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Right Arrow 1
Specialist
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
BlackRock
Domicile
Luxembourg
ISIN
LU0252967533
Benchmark
MSCI EM Europe 10/40 NR EUR
Legal Structure
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies domiciled in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, emerging European countries. It may also invest in companies domiciled in and around, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in and around, the Mediterranean region.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News