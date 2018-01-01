BGF ESG Global Bond Income D2 GBP H fund price, performance, charts and research

BGF ESG Global Bond Income D2 GBP H
Fund
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
BlackRock
Luxembourg
LU1842103803
No benchmark
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks an above average income without sacrificing long term capital growth. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in fixed income transferable securities denominated in various currencies issued by governments, government agencies, companies and supranationals worldwide, including in emerging markets. In order to generate above average income the Fund will seek diversified income sources across a variety of such fixed income transferable securities. The full spectrum of available fixed income securities may be utilised, including investment grade, non-investment grade (which may be significant exposure) and unrated. Currency exposure is flexibly managed.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News