BGF ESG Global Bond Income D2 GBP H fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks an above average income without sacrificing long term capital growth. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in fixed income transferable securities denominated in various currencies issued by governments, government agencies, companies and supranationals worldwide, including in emerging markets. In order to generate above average income the Fund will seek diversified income sources across a variety of such fixed income transferable securities. The full spectrum of available fixed income securities may be utilised, including investment grade, non-investment grade (which may be significant exposure) and unrated. Currency exposure is flexibly managed.