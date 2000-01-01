BGF Fixed Income Global Opps D2 GBP Hdg

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.84
  • 3 Year alpha1.08
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.71%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0278463947

Investment Strategy

The Fixed Income Global Opportunities Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in fixed income transferable securities denominated in various currencies issued by governments, agencies and companies worldwide. The full spectrum of available securities, including non-investment grade, may be utilised. Currency exposure is flexibly managed.

