BGF Fixed Income Global Opps D2 GBP Hdg
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.84
- 3 Year alpha1.08
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.71%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0278463947
Investment Strategy
The Fixed Income Global Opportunities Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in fixed income transferable securities denominated in various currencies issued by governments, agencies and companies worldwide. The full spectrum of available securities, including non-investment grade, may be utilised. Currency exposure is flexibly managed.