  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.00%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1861215629

Investment Strategy

The Future Of Transport Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies globally whose predominant economic activity comprises the research, development, production and/or distribution of technologies used and applied to transport.

