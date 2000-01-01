BGF Global Equity Income A5G GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.31%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.58
  • 3 Year alpha1.02
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.82%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0557294096

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks an above average income from its equity investments without sacrificing long term capital growth. The Fund invests globally at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies domiciled in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, developed markets. Currency exposure is flexibly managed.

