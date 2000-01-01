BGF Global High Yield Bond D5 GBP Hedged

  • Yield History5.15%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.14
  • 3 Year alpha-0.08
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Gbl HY Constnd TR HUSD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.77%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1072327023

Investment Strategy

The Global High Yield Bond Fund seeks to maximize total return. The Fund invests globally at least 70% of its total assets in high yield fixed income transferable securities. The Fund may invest in the full spectrum of available fixed income transferable securities, including non-investment grade. Currency exposure is flexibly managed.

