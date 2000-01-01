BGF Global High Yield Bond D5 GBP Hedged
Fund Info
- Yield History5.15%
- 3 Year sharpe1.14
- 3 Year alpha-0.08
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Gbl HY Constnd TR HUSD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.77%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1072327023
Investment Strategy
The Global High Yield Bond Fund seeks to maximize total return. The Fund invests globally at least 70% of its total assets in high yield fixed income transferable securities. The Fund may invest in the full spectrum of available fixed income transferable securities, including non-investment grade. Currency exposure is flexibly managed.