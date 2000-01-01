Investment Strategy

The Multi-Theme Equity Fund seeks to achieve capital growth over the long term (at least five consecutive years). The Fund is an actively managed fund of funds. It will seek to achieve its investment objective by obtaining exposure, in respect of at least 80% of its total assets, to global equities and equity-related securities, both indirectly, through investment in units of UCITS managed by an affiliate of the BlackRock Group, and by investing directly in equity and equity-related securities and derivatives.