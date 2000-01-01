BGF Multi-Theme Equity D2 Acc EUR

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.53%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU2123743853

Investment Strategy

The Multi-Theme Equity Fund seeks to achieve capital growth over the long term (at least five consecutive years). The Fund is an actively managed fund of funds. It will seek to achieve its investment objective by obtaining exposure, in respect of at least 80% of its total assets, to global equities and equity-related securities, both indirectly, through investment in units of UCITS managed by an affiliate of the BlackRock Group, and by investing directly in equity and equity-related securities and derivatives.

