BGF Multi-Theme Equity D2 Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

BGF Multi-Theme Equity D2 Acc GBP
accumulation
BlackRock
Luxembourg
LU2123743937
MSCI ACWI NR EUR
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to achieve capital growth over the long term (at least five consecutive years). The Fund is an actively managed fund of funds. It will seek to achieve its investment objective by obtaining exposure, in respect of at least 80% of its total assets, to global equities and equity-related securities, both indirectly, through investment in units of UCITS managed by an affiliate of the BlackRock Group, and by investing directly in equity and equity-related securities and derivatives.
