BGF Multi-Theme Equity D2 Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

BGF Multi-Theme Equity D2 Acc GBP

Fund

NAV Price

Chg

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

BlackRock

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU2123743937

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR EUR

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve capital growth over the long term (at least five consecutive years). The Fund is an actively managed fund of funds. It will seek to achieve its investment objective by obtaining exposure, in respect of at least 80% of its total assets, to global equities and equity-related securities, both indirectly, through investment in units of UCITS managed by an affiliate of the BlackRock Group, and by investing directly in equity and equity-related securities and derivatives.

