Investment Strategy

The Nutrition Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests globally at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies engaged in any activity forming part of the food and agriculture value chain, including packaging, processing, distribution, technology, food- and agriculture-related services, seeds, agricultural or food-grade chemicals and food producers. The Fund is a Stock Connect Fund and may invest directly up to 20% of its total assets in the PRC by investing via the Stock Connects. The Fund’s exposure to contingent convertible bonds is limited to 5% of its total assets. The Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.