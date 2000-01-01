BGF Nutrition D4 £ Hdg

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.14%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.30
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.00%
  • IA SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0827888248

Investment Strategy

The Nutrition Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests globally at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of companies engaged in any activity forming part of the food and agriculture value chain, including packaging, processing, distribution, technology, food- and agriculture-related services, seeds, agricultural or food-grade chemicals and food producers. The Fund is a Stock Connect Fund and may invest directly up to 20% of its total assets in the PRC by investing via the Stock Connects. The Fund’s exposure to contingent convertible bonds is limited to 5% of its total assets. The Fund may use derivatives for investment purposes and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.

Latest news

