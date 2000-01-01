BGF Sustainable Energy D4 GBP
- Yield History0.77%
- 3 Year sharpe0.87
- 3 Year alpha2.12
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.32%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0435534705
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests globally at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of new energy companies. New energy companies are those which are engaged in alternative energy and energy technologies including: renewable energy technology; renewable energy developers; alternative fuels; energy efficiency; enabling energy and infrastructure. The Fund will not invest in companies that are engaged in the following activities (sectors as defined by Global Industry Classification Standard): coal and consumables; oil and gas exploration and production; and integrated oil and gas.