BGF Sustainable Energy D4 GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.77%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.87
  • 3 Year alpha2.12
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.32%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0435534705

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests globally at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of new energy companies. New energy companies are those which are engaged in alternative energy and energy technologies including: renewable energy technology; renewable energy developers; alternative fuels; energy efficiency; enabling energy and infrastructure. The Fund will not invest in companies that are engaged in the following activities (sectors as defined by Global Industry Classification Standard): coal and consumables; oil and gas exploration and production; and integrated oil and gas.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .