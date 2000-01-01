BGF World Bond D2 GBP Hedged

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.52
  • 3 Year alpha-1.45
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR Hdg USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.68%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0871639547

Investment Strategy

The World Bond Fund seeks to maximise total return. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in investment grade fixed income transferable securities. Currency exposure is flexibly managed

Latest news

