BGF World Mining D4 GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.06%
- 3 Year sharpe0.33
- 3 Year alpha-0.25
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkEMIX GLOBAL MIN CONST WT NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- OCF1.31%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0827889725
Investment Strategy
The World Mining Fund seeks to maximise total return. The fund invests globally at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities of mining and metals companies whose predominant economic activity is the production of base metals and industrial minerals such as iron ore and coal. It may also hold the equity securities of companies whose predominant economic activity is in gold or other precious metal or mineral mining. The fund does not hold physical gold or metal.