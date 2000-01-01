Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve a positive absolute return for investors regardless of market movements and as such the Fund will not be managed against any fixed income benchmark. The Fund will seek to achieve this investment objective by taking long positions and using derivatives to take synthetic long and synthetic short investment positions. The Fund primarily aims to gain investment exposure to fixed income, fixed income related securities and money-market instruments issued by, or giving exposure to, companies, governments, government agencies and supranationals worldwide. In order to gain this exposure the Fund invests primarily in derivatives, fixed income transferable securities, fixed income related securities, money-market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.