Investment Strategy

The BlackRock Asia Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in shares of companies domiciled in or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Asia, excluding Japan. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities (which for the avoidance of doubt may include securities of any geographical focus including Japan), permitted money market instruments, permitted deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives may be used for investment purposes and for efficient portfolio management.