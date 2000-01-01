BlackRock Asia D Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.94%
- 3 Year sharpe0.65
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.98%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7VS8S56
Investment Strategy
The BlackRock Asia Fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in shares of companies domiciled in or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Asia, excluding Japan. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities (which for the avoidance of doubt may include securities of any geographical focus including Japan), permitted money market instruments, permitted deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives may be used for investment purposes and for efficient portfolio management.