Investment Strategy

The BlackRock Asia Special Situations Fund aims to maximise total return by investing primarily in shares of companies domiciled in or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Asia, excluding Japan. The Fund places particular emphasis on sectors and companies that, in the opinion of the Investment Manager, exhibit growth investment characteristics, such as above average growth rates in earnings or sales and high or improving returns on capital. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities (which for the avoidance of doubt may include securities of any geographical focus including Japan), permitted money market instruments, permitted deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives may be used for efficient portfolio management.