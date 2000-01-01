BlackRock Balanced Growth D Inc

Fund
  • Yield History1.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.97
  • 3 Year alpha0.18
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.97%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7FKHX53

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve capital growth with the opportunity for additional income generation depending on market conditions. Investment may be made in a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities, as well as collective investment schemes, cash in sterling or other currencies (in the form of deposits and / or forward contracts) and money market instruments. Investment may be made in any and all economic sectors.

