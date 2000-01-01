Investment Strategy

The aim of the BlackRock Cash Fund is to achieve a competitive rate of interest for unitholders, consistent with preservation of principal (capital) and liquidity, principally from a portfolio of cash, deposits, and money-market instruments. These types of investments may be issued by both UK and non-UK issuers, but shall be denominated in Sterling. The Fund will be actively managed. The Fund is not recommended for investors seeking long-term capital growth.