Fund Info

  • Yield History0.25%
  • 3 Year sharpe-6.78
  • 3 Year alpha-0.46
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkLIBID GBP 7 Days
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.57%
  • SectorShort Term Money Market
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0005849467

Investment Strategy

The aim of the BlackRock Cash Fund is to achieve a competitive rate of interest for unitholders, consistent with preservation of principal (capital) and liquidity, principally from a portfolio of cash, deposits, and money-market instruments. These types of investments may be issued by both UK and non-UK issuers, but shall be denominated in Sterling. The Fund will be actively managed. The Fund is not recommended for investors seeking long-term capital growth.

Latest news

