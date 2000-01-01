BlackRock Cash D Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.50%
- 3 Year sharpe-1.85
- 3 Year alpha-0.32
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkLIBID GBP 7 Days
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.32%
- SectorShort Term Money Market
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B42XLZ68
Investment Strategy
The aim of the BlackRock Cash Fund is to achieve a competitive rate of interest for unitholders, consistent with preservation of principal (capital) and liquidity, principally from a portfolio of cash, deposits, and money-market instruments. These types of investments may be issued by both UK and non-UK issuers, but shall be denominated in Sterling. The Fund will be actively managed. The Fund is not recommended for investors seeking long-term capital growth.