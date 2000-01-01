Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund and/or income received from those assets) by investing at least 70% of its total assets in other investment funds (including funds managed by the BlackRock Group). The Fund intends to gain indirect exposure globally (by investing in other funds) to the following asset classes: equity securities (e.g. shares), fixed income securities (such as bonds), money-market instruments (MMIs) (i.e. debt securities with short term maturities), alternative assets (such as property and commodities), cash and deposits. The Fund may also invest directly in equity securities, fixed income securities, MMIs, deposits and cash.