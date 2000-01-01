BlackRock Continental Euro D Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.65%
- 3 Year sharpe1.10
- 3 Year alpha3.1
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.93%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6YTYJ18
Investment Strategy
The aim of the BlackRock Continental European Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth for investors. The Fund invests primarily in the shares of companies incorporated or listed in Europe excluding the UK. Typically these will be larger companies. The Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.