Investment Strategy

The aim of the BlackRock Continental European Income Fund is to achieve an above average income from its equity investments, compared to the income yield of European equity markets (excluding the UK), without sacrificing long term capital growth. The Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of companies domiciled in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Europe excluding the UK. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, permitted money market instruments, permitted deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives may be used for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.