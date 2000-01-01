Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to seek to achieve a total return for investors by tracking closely the performance of a composite benchmark comprising of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Sterling Corporate Securities 1-5 Year Index and the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Sterling Corporate Securities 5-10 Year Index by investing in the fixed income securities contained in those indices. Investment will be made directly into constituent issues and via other transferable securities giving exposure to such issues. The Fund may also invest in permitted money-market instruments, permitted deposits, and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.