Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund and/or income received from those assets) (gross of fees) over the medium to long term (3 to 5 or more consecutive years beginning at the point of investment) by investing in a global portfolio of equity securities (e.g. shares) in a manner consistent with the principles of sustainable investing. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will invest at least 70% of its total assets in equity securities (i.e. shares) and equity-related investments (i.e. other investments whose value is related to equities) of companies domiciled in, or exercising a significant part of their economic activity in, developed markets (i.e. markets with advanced financial and economic structures).