BlackRock Dev Mkts Sust Eq Fund UK D Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.80%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.60
  • 3 Year alpha2.41
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.94%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8DDP952

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in value of the assets held by the fund and/or income received from those assets) (gross of fees) over the medium to long term (3 to 5 or more consecutive years beginning at the point of investment), by investing in a global portfolio of equity securities (e.g. shares) in a manner consistent with the principles of sustainable investing. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries or market sectors.

