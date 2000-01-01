Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in value of the assets held by the fund and/or income received from those assets) (gross of fees) over the medium to long term (3 to 5 or more consecutive years beginning at the point of investment), by investing in a global portfolio of equity securities (e.g. shares) in a manner consistent with the principles of sustainable investing. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries or market sectors.