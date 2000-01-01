Investment Strategy

This fund aims to deliver a total return over the medium term which exceeds the Bank of England Base Rate. It will invest principally in fixed interest stocks (corporate and government bonds), UK and overseas equities (shares), units in collective investment schemes, cash and near cash, money market instruments and deposits. The fund may also use financial derivatives for investment purposes, efficient portfolio management and with the aim of managing risk and holding indirect exposure to alternative asset classes such as commodities or property. There's no guarantee that either the target or positive returns will be achieved The Scottish Equitable BlackRock Dynamic Diversified Growth fund has higher charges than the underlying fund and will therefore be less likely to meet this target.