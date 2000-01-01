Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund) over the long term (5 or more consecutive years beginning at the point of investment). The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities (e.g. shares) of companies incorporated or listed on a stock exchange in emerging market countries. The Fund may indirectly invest in emerging markets by investing in American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), which are listed or traded on stock exchanges and regulated markets outside emerging markets. ADRs and GDRs are investments issued by financial institutions which give exposure to underlying equity securities.