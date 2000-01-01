Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve a positive absolute return for investors and, as such, the Fund will not be managed against any European equity index. The Fund will seek to achieve this investment objective by taking long positions and using derivatives to take synthetic long and synthetic short investment positions. The Fund primarily aims to gain investment exposure to equities and equity-related securities of, or giving exposure to, companies incorporated or listed in the European Economic Area and Switzerland. In order to gain this exposure, the Fund invests primarily in derivatives, equities and equity-related securities and, when determined appropriate, cash and near cash. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, permitted money-market instruments, permitted deposits and units in collective investment schemes.