BlackRock Fixed Inc Global Opps D Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.03%
- 3 Year sharpe1.01
- 3 Year alpha1.2
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.73%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8DCRV88
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve a total return over the medium to long-term by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities and money-market instruments denominated in various currencies issued by governments, agencies and companies worldwide. Derivatives may be used for investment purposes and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management