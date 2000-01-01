BlackRock Fixed Inc Global Opps D Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.03
  • 3 Year alpha1.19
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.73%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B80LD761

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve a total return over the medium to long-term by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities and money-market instruments denominated in various currencies issued by governments, agencies and companies worldwide. Derivatives may be used for investment purposes and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management

Latest news

