Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to seek to achieve a total return primarily through investment in units of collective investment schemes. The Fund will invest mainly in underlying funds which are themselves invested in equities and which track appropriate equity indices with an emphasis on the UK and North America. The Manager may from time to time hold positions in government securities and other fixed interest investments whether in the UK or overseas and cash and near cash. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.