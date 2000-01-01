BlackRock Global Equity D GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.54%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha-0.51
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.22%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8BTNJ16
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Fund is to seek to achieve a total return primarily through investment in units of collective investment schemes. The Fund will invest mainly in underlying funds which are themselves invested in equities and which track appropriate equity indices with an emphasis on the UK and North America. The Manager may from time to time hold positions in government securities and other fixed interest investments whether in the UK or overseas and cash and near cash. Derivatives and forward transactions may be used for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.