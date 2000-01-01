Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth and income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities and equity-related securities (namely American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) of companies globally whose goods and services seek to address the world’s social and environmental problems, as identified in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (see below). ADRs and GDRs are investments issued by financial institutions which give exposure to underlying equity securities. These securities will be listed or traded on the Regulated Markets set out in Appendix E.