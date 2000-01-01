Investment Strategy

The aim of the BlackRock Global Income Fund is to achieve an above average income from its equity investments, compared to the income yield of global equity markets, without sacrificing long term capital growth. The Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of companies domiciled in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, developed markets. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, permitted money market instruments, permitted deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives may be used for investment purposes and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.