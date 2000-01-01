Investment Strategy

The aim of the BlackRock Global Multi Asset Income Fund is to provide an above average income without sacrificing the benefits of longterm capital growth by following a flexible asset allocation policy. Investment may be made in a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities, as well as permitted money market instruments, permitted deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investment schemes. In order to achieve the investment objective and policy the Fund will invest in a variety of investment strategies and instruments. It may also hold indirect exposure to alternative asset classes such as commodities or property through eligible index derivatives, eligible collective investment schemes or structured securities. In normal market conditions, the intention is for the Fund to invest a larger proportion of its assets in income generating assets than in non-income generating assets.