Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund) over the long-term (5 years or more) by investing in a global portfolio of equity securities (e.g. shares). Although the Fund aims to achieve its investment objective, there is no guarantee that this will be achieved. The Fund’s capital is at risk meaning that the Fund could suffer a decrease in value and the value of your investment would decrease as a result.