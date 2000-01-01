BlackRock Gold and General A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.13%
- 3 Year sharpe0.25
- 3 Year alpha-5.58
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Gold Mines TR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.93%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0005852396
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund) over the long term (5 or more consecutive years beginning at the point of investment). The Fund invests invest at least 70% of its total assets in global equity securities (e.g. shares) of companies which derive a significant proportion of their income from gold mining or commodities such as precious metals. The Fund has the flexibility to invest outside of the sector set out above.