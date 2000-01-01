Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund) over the long term (5 or more consecutive years beginning at the point of investment). The Fund invests invest at least 70% of its total assets in global equity securities (e.g. shares) of companies which derive a significant proportion of their income from gold mining or commodities such as precious metals. The Fund has the flexibility to invest outside of the sector set out above.