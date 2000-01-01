Investment Strategy

The aim of the BlackRock Market Advantage Fund is to seek to achieve a total return, in the form of capital growth and income returns over the long term. The Fund will have global exposure to multiple asset classes. The Fund may invest in any or all of the following asset classes: transferable securities (equity securities and fixed income securities), permitted money-market instruments, permitted deposits, cash, units of collective investment schemes and derivatives. In order to achieve the investment objective and policy, the Fund will utilise a variety of investment strategies and eligible instruments.