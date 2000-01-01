Investment Strategy

The aim of the BlackRock Natural Resources Growth & Income Fund is to achieve capital growth and an above average income from its equity investments, compared to the income yield of the natural resources sector. The Fund will invest primarily in the equity securities of companies whose predominant economic activity is in the natural resources sector which includes, but is not limited to, mining, agriculture and energy. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, permitted money market instruments, permitted deposits, cash and near cash and units in collective investment schemes. Derivatives may be used for investment purposes and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.