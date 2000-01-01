BlackRock Sterling Strategic Bd D £ Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.48%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.57
  • 3 Year alpha3.37
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.60%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ6DDJ74

Investment Strategy

The BlackRock Sterling Strategic Bond Fund aims to generate income returns with the prospect of capital growth through an actively managed portfolio of predominantly fixed income securities.

