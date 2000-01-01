BlackRock Sterling Strategic Bd D £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.48%
- 3 Year sharpe1.57
- 3 Year alpha3.37
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.60%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupBlackRock
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ6DDJ74
Investment Strategy
The BlackRock Sterling Strategic Bond Fund aims to generate income returns with the prospect of capital growth through an actively managed portfolio of predominantly fixed income securities.