Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve positive absolute returns for investors through a combination of capital growth and income on your investment and, as such, the Fund will not be managed against any United Kingdom (UK) equity index. The Fund will be managed with the aim of delivering absolute (more than zero) returns on a 12 month basis in any market conditions. However, an absolute return is not guaranteed over a 12 month or any period and the Fund may experience periods of negative return. The Fund’s capital is at risk. The Fund primarily aims to gain investment exposure to equity securities (e.g. shares) and equityrelated securities of, or giving exposure to, companies incorporated or listed in the UK. In order to achieve its objective, the Fund invests primarily in derivatives, equity securities and other equityrelated securities and when determined appropriate fixed income (FI) securities (such as bonds), moneymarket instruments (MMIs), deposits and cash.