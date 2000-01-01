Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a return on your investment (generated through an increase in the value of the assets held by the Fund) over the long term (5 years or more). The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in the equity securities (e.g. shares) of larger companies (e.g. the top 350-400 companies by market capitalisation) (market capitalisation is the share price of the company multiplied by the number of shares issued) incorporated or listed on a stock exchange in the United Kingdom. The Fund has the flexibility to invest outside of the asset class set out above.