BlackRock UK Income D Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.02%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-0.21
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.88%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupBlackRock
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B67DWT67

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide an above average and growing income without sacrificing the benefits of long-term capital growth by investing primarily in the shares of companies incorporated or listed in the UK. The Fund may also invest in collective investment schemes.

Latest news

